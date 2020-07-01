Sharon Peterson

1/1
Dec. 29, 1954 - June 25, 2020
Sharon Anne Peterson of Eugene passed away June 25, she was 65. Sharon was born December 29, 1954 in Oakridge, Oregon to Ellsworth D. And Anna G. (Cvancara) Peterson. Sharon grew up in Oakridge and graduated from Oakridge High School in 1973. She went on to college graduating from Northwest Nazarene University in 1977 with a degree in Business Economics and a major in Accounting.
Sharon's first job was at Tiffany's Drug Store as an assistant accountant from May 1977 to November 1982. She then went to work for Cardiovascular Surgical Group as a Bookkeeper and Controller from November 1982 to August 2008. Her final job was at Peace Health as a Physician Coder from 2009 until she passed away.
Sharon volunteered on many mission trips with the Eugene First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed baking, decorating cakes, shopping, traveling and going on cruises. Sharon loved her four-legged kids and spent a lot of time with them. She had many special friends and colleagues whom she cherished their time spent together.
Sharon in preceded in death by her parents and older brother Alan. She is survived by her brother, Ken (Joleen) Peterson; a niece; three nephews; and two great nieces.
A Celebration of Sharon's life will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Oakridge at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Eugene First Church of the Nazarene Missions 727 West Broadway Eugene, OR 97402 or First Baptist Church of Oakridge P.O. Box 929 Oakridge, OR 97463.
Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
