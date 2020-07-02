1/
Sharon Points
1948 - 2020
Sharon Points
May 29, 1948 - June 29, 2020
Sharon L. Points (Atkins) was born May 29, 1948, in Eugene to Celestina (Sally) and Dale Atkins and passed June 29, 2020, due to a decades-long battle with rheumatoid arthritis. Sharon's pure joy came from her family and friends. She had a magnificent sense of humor and took delight in playing cards and board games with family and friends. Sharon adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with her sisters, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Sharon will be intensely missed. Her daughters Dawn and Mindi (Michael), grandchildren Jordon and Kelsie, sisters Peggy and Yvonne, great-grandchildren Hailey and Bryson, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great, great-nieces and nephews survive Sharon. Services will be held at Fellowship Church in Salem, Oregon, on July 8, 2020, at 2:30 pm.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 364.2257
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

