Sharon Skelton
October 19, 1951 - August 7, 2020
Sharon Queener Skelton passed away on August 7, 2020 at her home in Dexter, Oregon at the age of 68. Surrounded by family and the love, thoughts and prayers sent from friends, she ended her long battle with metastatic pheocromocytoma and paraganglioma on her terms, gently smiling after one of her favorite artists, Loretta Lynn, began to sing "Whose Gonna Miss Me?" on the radio.
Born October 19, 1951, she grew up in the London Springs area of Lane County, the oldest of seven very close and loving siblings of a Pacific Northwest pioneer logging family. She was a 1969 graduate of Cottage Grove High School. A woman of imposing beauty, noble character, and independent spirit, became a caretaker for family young and old, and continued in that role the remainder of her life, even while battling her own illness.
A blend of Martha Stewart and Pioneer Woman before the trends, she developed her own style and pursued hobbies such as pottery, wood working, organic gardening, horticulture, culinary arts, food preservation, genealogy, fishing and crafting. All while raising a family, she continued to pursue her hobbies and a career as she became a restauranteur, and later worked in food services and accounting for 20 years at McKenzie Willamette Hospital.
She married her husband, Roger Skelton, on March 18, 1971, and they were soon to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Through the years, they raised a family, worked hard, invested wisely, retired early, and traveled the world together. Although well- traveled, the two best friends enjoyed the beauty and majesty of Wild Oregon the most, spending their leisure time at their cabin on Odell Lake fishing for Kokanee, enjoying fresh oysters and crab at Winchester Bay, or working in the garden and flower beds at their farm in Dexter, surrounded by hills and incredible sunrises and sunsets.
Above all through her years, family was first. Despite a career and her pursuit of her own interests, she always cared for her children in a way that ensured they felt their importance and they always ate meals together that she cooked after long working days. She instilled her work ethic and independence in her children, each becoming a successful entrepreneur of their own businesses. But later in life she developed her true passion and found her greatest joy, becoming the most active, most involved, and most loving grandmother a person could become. She worked at her task with great passion and flare, greatly influencing the lives of her growing flock with her inquisitive nature, encouraging words, wit, wisdom and tough love. Whether it was driving from the west coast to the east coast in five days to make a birthday girl feel special, attending countless sporting and school events, organizing family gatherings, or simply whipping up a gourmet meal for the Sensational Seven, she loved them without limits and without condition. The greatest love of all.
Sharon was survived by her husband, Roger Skelton, three children, Nick Skelton (Jennifer), Chris Skelton (Maria) and Sara Skelton-Bell (Douglas), seven grandchildren, Zoe and Bree Skelton (Nick), Erica, Erin and Garet Skelton (Chris) and Hayden and Hadley Kate Bell (Sara) as well as one great-grandchild, Xander Skelton (Nick). Additionally, she was predeceased by her parents Gary and LaDonna Queener and sibling Terry Queener and survived by siblings MaryAnn Queener Potter, Kathy Queener Potter, Mark Queener, Mike Queener and Susan Queener Moten.
The family is appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, love and support. A socially distanced outdoor celebration of life will be held at 1:00PM at the family residence at 37685 Kimball Road in Dexter, Oregon. All are welcome to attend.
