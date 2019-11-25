|
|
Shelby Jean Day
09/14/1939 - 10/21/2019
On Oct. 21, 2019 we lost our beloved sister, aunt and friend Shelby Day passed away. She was born on Sept. 14, 1939 in Lakota ND to Virgil and Grace Day. She grew up in Grand Forks ND. She later moved to Oregon where she trained for and began her nursing career. She started working at McKenzie Willamette Hospital (mostly in the ER) and remained there until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Bob and her twin brother Sheldon (Buddy). She is survived by her two sisters Patricia Hagness (LaPine, OR) and Debbie Ann Rucinski (West Salem WI), and her brother Bruce Day (Springfield, her sisters-in-law Leona (Merced CA) and June (Springfield) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a joy to all who knew her. Though she had no children of her own she was like a mother to all her family, of which her great nephews Parker and Benjamin (Springfield) were the apples of her eyes.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Greenhill Humane Society where she had adopted many of her "kids" (dogs) whom she adored.
A private memorial will be held later.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019