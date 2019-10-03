|
Shelby Larrabee
02/21/1927 - 10/02/2019
Shelby W. Larrabee passed away on October 2, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1927.
He was born on a dairy farm in northern Wisconsin. He is survived by his son Bruce Larrabee, his brother Jule Larrabee and his sister Emily Adkins. His wife Diana Larrabee passed away two years ago.
Shelby was a radar operator in The Air Force during the Korean war. He worked for J.I. Case company in experimental engineering in Racine Wisconsin for many years. He moved with his family to Corvallis Oregon in 1963. After working there briefly as a carpenter he took a job as a machinist at United Chrome Products where he eventually became superintendent. He taught manufacturing technology at Linn Benton Community Collage for a couple years.
In 1975 he moved to Eugene and opened a machine shop with his son, Larrabee Machine Tool & Die. The shop was open for about 20 years, during which time he did substantial work for the Register Guard as well as dozens of other local businesses. Later he did work for local helicopter repair services.
He retired at age 85.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He built his own bows and arrows, fishing poles and lures as well as being a gunsmith. His other hobbies included photography, water color as well as oil painting, cooking, bread baking and vegetable gardening.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at First Church of the Nazarene, 727 W. Broadway Eugene Oregon at 2:00 PM.
