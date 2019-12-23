|
Sherman Nash
04/05/1943 - 12/20/2019
Sherman G. Nash of Monroe, OR died of congestive heart failure on December 20, 2019 in Springfield, OR at the age of 76. He will be remembered for his big heart and kindness to everyone, his love of the outdoors, and most of all his love for his family. We love him and will miss him dearly.
Dad was born prematurely at home in Phoenix, AZ to Ruby and Bill Nash. He was so tiny when he was born, he was put in a shoe box when taken to the hospital. He was cared for often in his early childhood by his Aunt Mary Lou Schroeder and a dear family friend Aunt Maggie. He joined his two older brothers, Eddie and Howard at home, and later was joined by two younger brothers, Larry and Kenneth. Most of his childhood was spent growing up in central California, where he met his long-time grade school friend, Jerry Hunt who remained his friend for more than 60 years.
In the late 1950s, dad met his bride to be, Janice Freeman, in school and attending the same church together. With Grandpa Freeman's blessing, mom and dad married on December 21, 1960, at the young ages of 17 and 15, respectfully, and spent 59 happily married years together. Clearly, Grandpa Freeman thought the world of dad and was a true father figure to him. Grandpa Freeman taught dad how to fish and hunt and was the driving force behind dad's one true passion. Dad was a hard worker and often worked 2-3 jobs to support his young family. He was one of the hardest working men we knew. In 1961, they welcomed their first son, Rick. Rick was soon joined a year later by his favorite sister, Brenda. When Rick and Brenda were still infants, mom and dad decided to move from California to Idaho to get out of the scorching California heat and be closer to Grandma and Grandpa Freeman. In 1964, they welcomed their youngest son, Tim. Dad worked several jobs in Idaho, but mainly at Simplots in Caldwell, Idaho.
In 1970, mom and dad moved the family to the Monroe area where they remained and raised their three children. Dad worked at Morse Brothers in Harrisburg until a forced health retirement in 2000. We were blessed to have 19 more years with dad after he survived a brain aneurysm in 2000. In the last 19 years, dad was a huge influence on his two grandchildren, Akemi and Spencer. They brought so much joy to dad's life.
Sherman is survived by his beloved wife Janice; his three children Rick (Kiyomi) of Cheshire, OR; Brenda Holt (Robert) of Eugene, OR and Tim (Jennifer) of Monroe, OR; his two grandchildren Akemi Nash (Jhonny) of Albany, OR and Spencer Nash of Monroe, OR; and his brothers Eddie Nash of Dos Palos, CA and Howard Nash of Monroe, OR; as well as numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews. He is predeased by his parents Ruby and Bill Nash, and his brothers Larry Nash and Kenneth Nash.
A celebration of life will be held at the Monroe Church of Christ in Monroe, OR on Friday, December 27th at 2 pm followed by burial at the Monroe Cemetary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Sherman.
