|
|
Sherri Johnson-Heagy
03/31/1961 - 10/18/2019
Sherri Johnson-Heagy was born March 31,1961 to Patsy & Tommy Gene Johnson in Springfield, OR. She passed away, at home, suddenly on October 18, 2019. Husband Jay, dog Buddy all her family loved her dearly, more than she could possibly know. She was a hard worker, started working for Sacred Heart Hospital shortly out of High School and still River Bend employed at her passing. She was a Thurston Colt and Rally Queen. Her brother Bobby was a football player @ Willamette. If Bobby was tackled by a Thurston player, the player would say, "That's from Sherri." It was always all in fun and no hard feelings.
A fun time for Sherri was out in the forest watching wild life, close to where they lived up in the hills out of Cottage Grove, their place in Arizona, or at Yachats on the coast.
Survivors: Husband Jay, Mom and Bob Pilaczynski, sister: Reine' (Ed) brothers: Bobby and Steven (Washington). Uncle Bill & Aunt Beverly Medford (Springfield), Aunt Peggy Medford (Eugene),Aunt Janice Guelda (OK), Uncle Don Williams (Springfield), Cousins: Kimmerly (Luis) (Springfield), Patty (Jason) and Jada (Portland), Corina (CA), Amberlee, (WA) Raven (OK), Nieces: Amber (Jamie) Veneta), Ashley (Will) (Scapoose), and nephew, Jacob (Eugene).
Sherri was pre-deceased by Sister Katrina (whom she took care of for a month before Katrina's passing), infant sister Trina Johnson, Father Tommy Gene, cousins Darvel and Darla Medford, infant niece Catie Beth Peirce, Aunt Frances Williams, Uncle Jack Guelda, Grandparents, and cousin Jan Guelda.
No Service Planned.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019