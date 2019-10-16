|
Sherrill Bower
February 4, 1951 - September 28, 2019
Sherrill Bower died peacefully after a brief stay in hospice on Saturday, September 28, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends.
Sherrill was born on February 4, 1951 in Lima, Peru, to Ed and Kay Bower, who at the time were serving as teaching missionaries for the Methodist Church. She completed her education through high school in Peru. After graduation, she lived in California and Texas before moving to Eugene, Oregon about 35 years ago.
Sherrill worked at Café Central before moving to the Kiva, where she worked for 31 years and 159 days (by her own count!) She worked in various departments ending her career by keeping us all healthy while managing the supplement department. Along the way she became a Licensed Massage Therapist and built her practice during evening and weekend appointments while still holding down her job at the Kiva. As a massage therapist, she touched bodies in pain and in need of healing and bodies craving attention and tenderness.
A cat lover since childhood, she was owned by many cats. Aside from a loyal following of Kiva customers and massage clients, Sherrill had a loyal following of feral cats, many of whom she would catch and have neutered before releasing them again. She kept a feline feeding station close to her home, hidden in shrubs, sometimes covered with an umbrella to keep the food dry.
A tanguera at heart, Sherrill joined the tango community around 2008, and in a few months changed her Birkenstock sandals for 7-inch-high heels that she originally thought she could never wear. Tango dancing became an inseparable part of her life. She helped organize weekly and special Tango events, and translated Spanish for master teachers. She visited Buenos Aires twice to experience tango in its birthplace. She was a favorite dancer and a great team player.
Sherrill was always willing to be a friend, a healer, a fellow citizen, a neighbor, a caretaker of cats, an honest beacon of truth and fairness. Her life was a witness to the values of integrity and simplicity. She listened, she was direct, she loved to cook, and she worked hard. She was a punster. She was a flurry of activity when needed, yet could spend hours reading with cats on the bed. She went on epic hikes and cross-country ski trips, was always willing to walk up the steepest hills, and lived a life full of so many different experiences that it's hard to track them all.
It was Sherrill's plan to retire and move to Spain for a couple of years, a dream she fulfilled by moving there in July 2019. Tragically, after just a couple of weeks, she became ill and returned to Eugene for medical care. She died of microscopic polyangiitis (a type of vasculitis), a rare and devastating auto-immune disease. These final weeks allowed Sherrill, though weak and in pain, to experience the extent and depth of the esteem and love in which her family and friends held her.
Sherrill was buried in a private ceremony on October 2, 2019 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Eugene, Oregon, fulfilling her wishes for a green burial.
She is survived by her sister Anita.
Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at The Vet's Club ballroom, 1626 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR, starting at 11 am. If you feel so inclined, please bring a photo of Sherrill or a written note of how Sherrill has touched your life, which we will share with her family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
