Sherry L. Haxby
1942 - 2020
Oregon resident Sherry L. Haxby 78, died Oct. 16, 2020 at her home in Cape Meares Oregon; surrounded by her loved ones and her loyal dog Jellybean.
A celebration of life will be announced later.
Sherry was born July 26, 1942 in Eugene Oregon to Evelyn and Truett Bigger. Sherry was a passionate person who had many hobbies ranging from traveling, photography, and rock hounding to supporting local artists and bookstores. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Sherry graduated from Springfield high school and was an alumnus of the University of Oregon. She worked in real estate and the family business. Sherry enjoyed volunteering at the Fort of Vancouver. She was an involved member of AWON, AAUW, and the Parkinson's Resources of Oregon.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 58 years, Melvin "Bud" Haxby, daughter Leslie, son James and grandchildren Colin and Madeline.
In remembrance of Sherry please send donations to the Parkinson's Resources of Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
