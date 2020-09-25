Shirlee Schminke
1/31/1929 - 9/18/2020
"If it wasn't so good... it wouldn't be so hard to say goodbye". Shirlee Ann Schminke, 91, passed away September 18, 2020 from causes related to age with her children at her side. Born on January 31, 1929 to Clara and Elbert Stillwell at their home in West Des Moines, Iowa, she was the second of five children and the only girl growing up with four brothers. In 1946 Shirlee entered Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. During an outing to a restaurant with friends in 1948 she met her lifelong partner Clarence "Dick". They were married August 18, 1950, and Shirlee began teaching first grade in Hampton, Iowa that same year. They moved to Davenport in 1953, where Shirlee taught kindergarten until their first child Sherri Ann was born in February 1956. Shirlee was fortunate to be a full-time stay at home mom. In 1960 the family moved to Eugene, Oregon where Dick embarked upon a career at the University of Oregon. Once Sherri started elementary school, Shirlee volunteered at the elementary school library. The family welcomed Richard James in April 1965. Shirlee was actively involved in various volunteer community and educational groups, including PEO, Junior League, and University Wives. Playing bridge with other university couples on weekend evenings was a great pleasure. John and Georgia were favorite bridge buddies. Shirlee enjoyed many friendships through the years, she walked the track at South Eugene rain or shine with Jackie and Donna, then they'd head to the local coffee shop ... Shirlee will be missed by all who knew her selfless gentle spirit. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, daughter Sherri Raeburn (Roger), son Richard (Ronda), grandchildren Christopher Raeburn (Kari), Victoria Raeburn-Miller (Dan), Frederick and Henry Schminke, Great Grands Dylan and Chase Raeburn. Brothers Jerry, George and Dick Stilwell, all of West Des Moines, Iowa. There will be no service per Shirlee's request.
