Shirley Ann Sucamele, 89, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away after a lengthy illness on April 30, 2019, surrounded by family at McKenzie-Willamette Hospital. She was born on January 18, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to George and Mary Gibbons, the latter whom died when Shirley was four-years-old. Until George's second marriage to Abby, she was reared by seven older sisters. At 18, she moved in with her sister, Wanda, in Southwest Los Angeles, and while attending and graduating from Washington High School, she "paid her room and board" by sending Wanda's reluctant seven-year-old off to school each day. It was on the horse stable in which Wanda and family lived that Shirley met the Sucamele brothers who frequently rented horses to ride. Weekly hayrides in the company of ex-Navy man, Sam Sucamele Jr., led to a whirlwind romance and marriage in Yuma. Arizona, on June 23.1948. The couple lived a happy life, raising four children in Southern California before following daughter Rosemary and son-in-law Dave to Oregon in 1978.
In Marcola, Sam and Shirley participated in the local Grange and were active in the Catholic Church. Both were the epitome of ideal parents, relatives, friends and neighbors. To them, there was nothing more important than their four children. Sam taught many close to him how to be the ultimate father and she schooled so many on the sincere meaning of love. Shirley was the consummate Gardener, an avid bowler, a fisher person, a Bunco sharpie, one who loved camping with family, and a volunteer at the hospital where she passed away for almost 40 years.
She is survived by children Rosemary Eason (husband, Dave), Randall (wife, Debbie), Paul, (wife, Nancy) and Dennis (wife, Pam), 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Admired by all who knew her she will be missed so dearly. Her absence will leave a void in all the lives she's touched.
Visitation at 11am on Monday, May 6, will precede services by an hour at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1062 Charnelton St. in Eugene. Reception to immediately follow.
Burial will take place the next day, Tuesday, at Rest-Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019