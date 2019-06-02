|
|
Ann Thurber, age 70, passed away on May 18, 2019 in Eugene, OR. Ann was born to Clarence and
Shirley Ann Thurber
May 27, 1948 -
May 18, 2019
Louise (Phillips) Thurber on May 27, 1948 in Washington D.C. She grew up in Maryland, New York City, Pennsylvania, and moved to Eugene, OR when she was 18. She received her bachelor's degree from the
University of Oregon in English Literature and worked at the University of Oregon for 33 years for the Center on Human Development. Ann was a long-term member of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, an esoteric philosophical organization dedicated to a process of inner development under the guidance of a spiritual teacher. Ann had a passion for nutrition and reading, and was an avid anglophile. She loved all things related to the British royals and customs. Trips to the U.K., France, India and Hawaii were highlights.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise. She is survived by her brother, Phillip Thurber (Wendy Woodrich) of Beaverton, OR; sister, Barbara Thurber (Marcella Box) of Portland, OR and sister Catie Thurber-Brown (Ron Brown) of Woodburn, OR. A celebration of life will be planned for the summer. Please email [email protected] for updates on the celebration of life.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR. Please access the online obituary at www.sunsethillseugene.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 2, 2019