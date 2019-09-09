|
Shirley Anne (Mahany) Hibbs
October 15, 1929 - August 28, 2019
On Wednesday, August 28th, 2019, Shirley Anne (Mahany) Hibbs passed away at the age of 89.
Shirley was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Charles Arthur Mahany and Ethel Meryle (Reeves) Mahany. She was the youngest of three girls. Shirley and her sisters, Patricia and Mary Ellen, are pictured as children at a pet parade in Eugene on page 140 of the book Looking Back Lane County; the Early Years ~ Mid-1800s – 1939 presented by the Register Guard. Although much of her childhood was spent during the Depression, she had many fond memories of growing up in Eugene: the ice delivery man who would give out ice chips to the children, listening to forbidden radio programs through the second story floor vent in their house, eating poison oak on a dare (she never had reactions to it), skating, and visiting her aunt & uncle's farm.
At Eugene High School, she was described as "vivacious". She was socially active, belonging to many clubs in which she held positions, and was a member of the rally squad. After graduating in 1947, Shirley attended the University of Oregon and was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. She intended to become a teacher. However, after one year she left school to marry Clair Richard Thomas, whom she'd met as a junior in high school. Their first home was a tiny apartment over the fire station in Ashland. They didn't have much money then, and they would climb a hill where they could watch (but not always hear) the Shakespeare Festival plays for free. After living briefly in both Ashland and Klamath Falls, they settled in Roseburg, Oregon, where they had two children; Wendi and Kevin. They divorced in 1974.
Shirley worked outside the home for much of her adult life at various places, including JC Penney and Montgomery Wards in Roseburg and as a bookkeeper at Teeco Sand & Gravel in Roseburg and Wildish Sand & Gravel in Eugene.
While working at Teeco, she came to know Junior Carter (JC) Hibbs, the company president. They were later married in 1977. They lived in Roseburg, then in Salinas, Hollister and Santa Cruz in California, and finally in Eugene. They also traveled extensively in the U.S. and in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, the Middle East and the Far East. Through JC, she gained two more children; Carla and Bobby. She is survived by four grandchildren of whom she was very proud; (in order by age) Heather, Tighe, Zach, and Brooke. JC passed away in 2005.
When she was in her 80s living in a retirement community, she was described in an article in their newsletter as a very active lady who enjoyed life and volunteered as Hostess, in the library and for the food drive. The interviewer said, "During this interview, she had me smiling ear to ear and almost ready to roll on the floor with laughter".
Shirley faced life with a sense of fun and curiosity, with perseverance and determination when needed, and always with grace. She was kind, caring, intelligent, artistic, always polite - although she could curse with the best when she lost her temper, ready to laugh or play practical jokes, and loved spending time with family and friends. Above all, she was there without fail for any of her loved ones who needed her.
Shirley has journeyed on to join her husband, beloved parents, sisters, stepson Bobby and other family members and friends. She will be greatly missed by those of us still sojourning in this world.
