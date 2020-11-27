Shirley Arlene (Miller) Stevens
07/03/1925 - 11/16/2020
Our mother, Shirley Stevens, lived her life fully until shortly before her death on November 16, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Shirley was born in Condon, Oregon on July 3, 1925 to Roy and Zola (Morgan) Miller, the second of three children. By age 15, her family had moved to Myrtle Point Oregon where she attended high school and met the love of her life, William Rex Stevens. After graduating Shirley attended Pacific University in Forest Grove, on scholarship for a year, before transferring to the University of Oregon in Eugene. She graduated in 1946 with a Business degree, specializing in Fashion Merchandising. After his return from service in WWII, Shirley and Rex were married at the First Congregational Church in Eugene on June 30, 1946. They were life long active members of FCC.
Shirley and Rex raised four children-Kent, Joan, Brad and Laura. She gave much of herself to create a good home for her family, instilling values and a love of nature through many camping, hiking and skiing adventures. The family were members of the Obsidians, an outdoor club. Shirley also had a fulfilling volunteer life with Sacred Heart Hospital in the E.R., Red Cross and helping seniors during tax season…she was a financial wizard. During her active life she played golf, was on bowling teams, went to water aerobics at Sheldon pool for over 20 years and loved her bridge club. Shirley and Rex traveled to many places in the world; her greatest adventure was joining the Peace Corps in 1985 and being sent, with Rex, to the Philippines to work in a medical clinic on the island of Leyte.
Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, Rex, her four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and nine great-granddaughters. She will be missed and in our hearts always. We are grateful for her life and modeling for us the love of family, generosity, service and faith. Bye Mom, we love you, Kent, Joan, Brad and Laura.
