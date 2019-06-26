|
Shirley Avenell McNaught died of age related causes on June 7th, 2019 at Cascade Manor, in Eugene, Oregon. She was 90 years old.
Shirley Avenell McNaught
1928 - 2019
Shirley was born in Brandon, Manitoba, Canada on October 21st, 1928, the only child of John and Mabel Nesbitt Urssel. When she was 10, her family moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba where her father worked as an engineer for the Canadian Pacific Railway.
Shirley graduated from Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute and continued her education at United College (now University of Winnipeg), earning a Bachelors of Arts in 1950. Shirley was a sports enthusiast and while at United College she played hockey, basketball, and volleyball. She earned a Bachelors of Social Work from the University of Manitoba in 1951.
Following her graduation, Shirley accepted a job with the Children's Aid Society in Vancouver, British Columbia. It was in Vancouver that she met and married her best friend, D. Robert "Bob" McNaught on July 23rd, 1953. Their marriage of 62 years was one of great fun, great love, and great friendship. Bob died in 2016.
Shirley and Bob moved to Eugene in 1954 where they raised their 4 children and were active in their church and various community organizations. After their children were grown Shirley returned to work, retiring in 1991 from her position as the Director of Social Services at Good Samaritan.
Shirley's volunteer work included the Y.W.C.A., serving on the Altar Guild at St. Mary's Episcopal Church and the church's Saturday Breakfast program. After retirement, she volunteered as a docent at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at the University of Oregon. She belonged to the Shakespeare Club and was a member of the DG Chapter of P.E.O. for 52 years.
Shirley enjoyed playing bridge with her many longtime bridge groups, studying Russian iconography, attending the Eugene Symphony, and rooting for her grandchildren's sports teams. She dabbled in a variety of art forms and was an accomplished seamstress.
Shirley loved traveling with Bob and learning about other cultures and people. She made friends wherever she went. Bob long held that Shirley wouldn't be able to exit a burning building without stopping to talk to someone.
She will be remembered for her infectious smile and her fun loving spirit.
Shirley is survived by her children Don, Nancy, Laura, and Bruce, her grandchildren Jim, Claire, Annie, and Seth, her sister-in-law Mary Ellen DeGrace, her nieces Norah and Lesley, and her nephew Bob.
A service will be held on Friday, July 19th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Eugene, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 26, 2019