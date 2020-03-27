|
|
Shirley Batkin
3/1/1928 - 3/22/2020
Shirley was a funny, sassy and opinionated person. She enjoyed interacting with friends who stopped to talked with her as she sat in front of the Eugene Hotel. She loved exercise and was an avid reader. She succumbed to dementia quite unexpectedly and rapidly.
Many thanks to her caregivers at The Springs, Sheldon Park and Visiting Angels. Thanks also to Dr. Jane Mossberg,Eugene Emergency Physicians and Cascade Hospice. All of you gave her the respect and dignity all humans deserve.
Shirley leaves behind three daughters and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thanks to my friends and colleagues who took time to make my Mom feel seen, heard and loved.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020