|
|
Shirley Cross Favier
January 21, 1938 - July 9, 2019
Shirley Cross Favier, born January 21, 1938, died July 9, 2019. Shirley is survived by her husband, Victor Favier, her two sons, Brian and Greg James, two step sons, Dale and David Favier, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sherry Cross Steinberger and brother, Daryl Cross. She was born to Fred and Della Cross in Ione, WA. Shirley's life was always focused on her roles as wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend. She married the love of her life, Vic in 1985 and passed away on the day they shared their 34th wedding anniversary. Together, they built a home of warmth, understanding and acceptance, which they nurtured continuously during their lives together. Some spend their lives collecting things while she spent her life collecting people and loving relationships. Shirley was a cherished friend to many, exemplified by her kindness and caring, which will never be forgotten. She was an unwavering champion for her children and all the generations thereafter. The family would love the opportunity to reminisce and thank her friends for all of their support. A gathering will be held in Shirley's honor on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the home of Greg and Brenda James located at 457 Mountaingate Drive in Springfield. Food and drink will be provided. In consideration of Shirley's charitable spirit, the family requests that any donations be made to the on her behalf.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 15 to July 16, 2019