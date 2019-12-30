|
|
Shirley Ewoniuk
May 25, 1923 - December 18, 2019
Shirley Mae Ewoniuk passed away on December 18, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born May 25, 1923 in Moville, Iowa to Charles and Edna Spink. The family moved to Oregon in 1937 and Shirley graduated from Sandy High School in 1942. On March 11, 1943 Shirley married Emil Ewoniuk in a civil ceremony in Vancouver, WA. Their marriage was blessed in the Catholic Church on June 10, 1944 at St. Francis De Sales in Riverside, CA. They were married for almost 58 years before his death.
Shirley attended St. Mary Catholic Church for 55 years beginning in 1945. More recently she attended St. Paul Catholic Church. She took great pride in her flower garden. Many friends and family have starts from her garden growing at their own homes. Holiday gatherings, family and grandchildren brought her much joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Emil in 2001, brother Dwayne Spink in 1996 and brother Charles Spink Jr. in 1988. Shirley is survived by daughters Gayle Krupka and husband Ed, Jeanie Meharry and husband Darrell, and Karen Lewis; and two sons Richard Ewoniuk and wife Teresa, and David Ewoniuk, as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
At Shirley's request, a private family service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Greenhill Humane Society.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020