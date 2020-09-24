Shirley Faye Portis
6/12/1929 - 8/22/2020
Shirley Portis, a gifted vocalist, missionary, and pastor's wife, died in Eugene, Oregon on August 22, 2020 at 91 from natural causes, surrounded by family. She died only 2 months after Dr. William L. Portis, her husband of nearly 69 years. Shirley Faye Anderson was born June 12, 1929 in Portland, OR. Her grandfather, Joseph Robert Casey, a gifted sign painter, migrated from KY to North Platte, NE, where he painted Buffalo Bill's home, and eventually on to Portland, OR. Her father, Stanley Anderson, died when she was only 6. They moved to Seaside where, age 11, Shirley waited tables at her mother's donut shop on the boardwalk. Leona, her mother, married the Methodist church choir director, Howard Eley, who encouraged Shirley to develop her outstanding contralto voice. They moved to Eugene where she graduated from Eugene HS at 16 and from the UO School of Music at 20.
Shirley met Bill Portis in college and won his heart singing, as runner-up, in the Miss Eugene contest. She was often a Eugene FBC soloist, singer in the Joybelles Trio, the University Singers, and opera Martha. Shirley and Bill committed to life-time Christian service at Eugene FBC and were married August 5, 1951. In 1953, after seminary, Bill pastored the Newport First Baptist Church where Shirley frequently sang. Their team ministry style continued when they moved to Italy in 1965 as missionaries with CBFMS (World Venture). During these 40 years of ministry, Shirley translated Christian music into Italian and helped with their award-winning Italian film organization. After retiring, Shirley served as president of the Eugene FBC Delta Kappa women's mission organization. She is remembered as a strong, intelligent Christian and gifted musician, with a wonderful sense of humor (which she attributed to her Uncle George Casey).
Shirley is survived by daughter Jamie & Steve McIntosh of Eugene, son Daniel Portis-Cathers of Portland, daughter Jennifer & Owen Stephens of Beaverton, and son John & Patricia Portis of Abington, PA., 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her brother, Stanley Anderson, preceded her in death. A live stream committal service was held at Willamette National Cemetery. Many thanks to the caregivers at Green Valley Rehab Center, who provided skillful & compassionate care.
A joint Memorial Service is envisioned in the spring for both Shirley and Bill. Gifts should be made to Faith Media International 16055 SW Walker Rd. #121, Beaverton, OR 97006 or https://fmistudio.com/donate
for ongoing film ministry.
.
