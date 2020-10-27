Shirley Freemesser
07/01/1927 - 10/22/2020
Shirley F. Freemesser passed away October 22, 2020 in Burien, Washington. Born in Newberg to Mary and Eugene Taylor, Shirley attended San Diego State University where she met her future husband, Bernard L. Freemesser. Together they moved to Eugene where they enjoyed careers at the University of Oregon and raised their son. In retirement, Shirley was a dedicated volunteer with the American Cancer Society. She is survived by her son Mark and grandson Lucien.
