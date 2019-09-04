|
Shirley J. Foster
08/01/1932 - 08/15/2019
Shirley J. Foster died August 15, 2018 at the age of 87 years. She was born in Topeka, Kansas in 1932 to Mary and Laurence Foster. She was preceded in death in 2005 by her sister, Wilma L. Foster.
Shirley graduated from Eugene High in 1950 and from the University of Oregon in 1954, majoring in music and minoring in English. She earned an M.A. in education in 1959 and was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon and Pi Lambda Theta.
She retired after over 30 years of teaching in the Springfield School District, serving first as a music teacher and later as an English teacher at Thurston Junior High.
She was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and later of the First Congregational Church, both of Eugene. She enjoyed restoring homes in her neighborhood, caring for her pets, visual arts, and needlework.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 2pm in the Chapel at the First Congregational Church. Remembrances may be made to .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019