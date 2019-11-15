|
Shirley Jane Mart
September 15, 1935 - November 2, 2019
Shirley Jane Mart of Eugene, Oregon died peacefully on Nov 2nd at home with her husband by her side she as 84.
Shirley was born to Paul and Virginia Spahr in Trenton, PA.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Mart, and her three loving sons Richard of Eugene Tim (Mary Robinett) of Eugene, Shawn (Mary ) of Bend and two grandchildren Kristian and Garrett and five great grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother .
In the early 90's Shirley enjoyed her work at the Lane county elections.
Early 2000 Shirley and Kenneth retired to the Sunriver, Oregon Just recently relocating back to the Eugene area to be closer to family and friends, She will be remembered for her unwavering kindness.
Shirley loved nature and all animals especially her Yorkie and birds. Her hobbies included garage sales, bingo, knitting , crafts and puzzles.
Memorial service to be determined
Memorial contributions can be made to the local humane society
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019