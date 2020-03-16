|
Shirley Louise Patrick
1946 - 2020
Shirley our loved mother, grandma, GG, and friend was called home March 9, 2020 to be with the Lord.
She lived in Springfield, OR most of her life. Her passions included family, cooking for church functions, sewing, crocheting, going to garage sales, and fishing and hunting with her late husband. She married Delmar Patrick January 26, 1962 and began their family. She loved the Lord and was a loved Missionettes leader, and bread ministries volunteer for many years.
She is survived by Sons Tony Patrick and Jess Patrick; Daughters Joy Caswell, Tina Fountain, and Jeanie Kadrmas; Sisters Sharon Hilburn, Jeanie McDonald, Marie Frazier, and Patsy Beck; Brother Leland Willits Jr.
Celebration of life will be held March 21,2020 at 1pm at New Life Church in Springfield.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020