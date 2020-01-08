|
|
Shirley Mae Gray
10/05/1927 - 01/01/2020
Shirley M. Gray passed away on January 1, 2020 of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 92. Born in California Junction, Iowa, Shirley eventually moved to Oregon with her husband and has lived in Springfield for the past 60 years where she raised her family. Family was everything to Shirley and she would do anything for her family. She was quite the "mama-bear" should anyone or anything go against one of her own. She was a life-long avid reader and passed that on to family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Russell Gray, her parents Bruce and Ruth Sproul, her brother, James Sproul, and her Uncle, Maurice "Mick" Sproul.
Shirley is survived by her children; James Gray (Elizabeth) of Springfield, Oregon; Debra Gray De Noux (O'Neil) of Covington, LA; Dennis Gray (Debbie) of Springfield, OR
Shirley is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 14 ½ great grandchildren.
Shirley was interred at Springfield Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020