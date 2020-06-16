Shizu Cleland
4-1-1926 - 6-10-2020
Shizu Cleland was born in Okinawa Japan to Choka and Ueshi China. She was the 5th of ten children.
She married Wes Clark, a marine stationed in Okinawa, in September of 1963 and in May of 1964 they, along with her eight year old son, moved to San Diego California. In 1965 they welcomed a daughter then shortly thereafter moved to Oregon.
She began her career with Chef Francisco after their divorce in 1969 and retired after 15 years with the company.
She remarried in 1981 to Harry Cleland and they enjoyed 17 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1998.
She spent the remaining 22 years of her life enjoying family get togethers, tending to her garden, vacations to Colorado and a cruise to Alaska and many day trips to the coast. Her greatest pleasure though was the blessings of watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up all around her as family was indeed the focus of her life.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law Kiyoshi and Jinnie Clark, her daughter Tracy Clark, her stepson and his wife Terry and Sherri Cleland, 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her sister Fumiko Tamaki and brother Choten China and of course countless others in Okinawa.
She was the cornerstone of the foundation that held this family together. She loved Jesus as they were old friends. Her strength, kindness and humility paved a way for all of us to a better life. This incredible Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, sister, Aunt, Friend and Patriarch will surely be missed until we can meet again.
We will indeed have a celebration of life later this year when we can all be together without restrictions.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.