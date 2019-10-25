|
Stan Dmochowsky
July 19, 1931 - October 18, 2019
Stan Dmochowsky passed away at his home on October 18, 2019. He was 88 years old. He began his life journey in Bobtown, Pennsylvania where he was the youngest of six children of Thomas and Michalina Dmochowsky. After marrying the love of his life, Dorothy, they moved to Eugene. Stan received a baseball scholarship to the University of Oregon and graduated in 1958. A major highlight in Stan's baseball career occurred when his semi–pro Drain Black Sox team won a national championship. Stan retired from the Springfield School District after many years of service as an educator and administrator. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, but most of all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Dmochowsky, sons: Mark Dmochowsky (Diane) and Gary Dmochowsky and daughters: Sandra Wilson (Randy) and Susan Dmochowsky and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family is holding a private service at St. Alice Catholic Church. Contributions in his memory may be donated to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2019