Stanley Hicks
06/20/1950 - 08/27/2019
Stanley Ervin Hicks SR was born June 20, 1950 in Eugene OR. to Doris Dragoo- Hicks and Ervin Edward Hicks. Stan died August 27, 2019 from head trauma. Stan graduated from Cottage Grove High School. He worked in various mills until becoming the owner of Stan Hicks Construction. Specializing in roofing for over 30 years. A job he loved and did very well. He was hard working, dedicated, and most of all proud. He would go out of his way for anyone who needed it. Stan enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He treasured time with his kids. Having dinner, playing cards, watching sports, or just talking on the phone. Time spent with his grandsons was the most precious.
Stan is survived by his sons, Justin 40, Clayton 30, Stanley 28, and daughter, Austin 27, 2 grandsons Kayven 7, and Kai 4 months, as well as 2 sisters, Sherry and Susie and 2 brothers Paul and Kimble.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Noon at Creswell Church of Christ 380 Kings Row, Creswell Oregon. Potluck reception will follow immediately downstairs from service. All are welcome to join.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019