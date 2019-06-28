|
Stanley J. Dodd Jr. died peacefully of age-related causes in the early morning hours of Father's Day, June 16th, 2019.
Stanley "Stan" J. Dodd Jr.
March 19, 1932 -
June 16, 2019
Stan was born March 19th, 1932 in McMillie OK, county of Alfalfa to parents, Opal Martaureta Brooks (Dodd) and father Stanley Dodd Sr. Stan was their only child.
The family moved to Springer, NM where they lived until Stan's senior year of high school when they moved to Eugene, OR in 1949.
Once in Eugene, Stan attended his last year of high school at the newly opened Willamette High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He was named Athlete of the Year his senior year.
After he graduated Stan worked in a plywood mill until joining the Army November 1952. He was a Medic.
He married Ann Schnell that same year.
In 1954 he left the Army and came back to Eugene where he started his own garbage company, A1 Garbage. He later went in to business with his father-in-law with Stan's Sanitary Service. That company, and a few others merged and formed Sanipac.
It was during the time of operating the garbage company that Stan's sons were born. Kit was the first born, July 1955. John Aug. 1957, and Pete Jan. 1963.
After leaving the garbage business Stan opened and ran Springfield Engine Rebuilders.
Ann and Stan divorced shortly after their youngest son, Pete graduated high school.
Stan met and became friends with the woman that would be the love of his life, Connie Nation while watching their boys play basketball. They married in their home Dec 29th 1985. They were married 32 years.
Stan bought Pacific Coast Credit in1986.
Stan loved to travel. He and Connie traveled to Kenya, the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Mediterranean, Hawaii, the Greek Isles, and 4 cruises through Alaska with their grandchildren. Before he die, he wanted to go back to his childhood home of Springer, NM to visit the many friends still residing there. Unfortunately his health did not allow that trip to happen. When they weren't traveling they loved to camp and go crabbing off the docks.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents and oldest son, Kit. Survivors include his wife, Connie and his sons John and Pete.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 29th, 2019, at Crescent Park Senior Living in the Community Room between 2 and 4pm.
