Stanley L. Combs of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on May 10, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born August 25, 1939 in Wayne, Nebraska to parents Horace "Ray" and Virginia Combs.
Stanley L. Combs
August 25, 1939 -
May 10, 2019
Stan served as pastor of Open Bible Fellowship in Eugene, OR before his retirement in 2012. Throughout his life, he never wavered in his faith, trust and hope in Jesus. He gave sacrificially of himself for so many who called him pastor.
He married Carole Jean Guida on November 13, 1959 in San Gabriel, CA. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2017.
Stan is survived by five children Trent (Diane) Combs, Wilsonville, OR; Carrie (Scott) Stewart, Eugene, OR; Hannah Combs, Springfield, OR; Gabe (Suzi) Combs, Eugene, OR; Mollie (Jason) Garcia, Eugene, OR, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandson.
No service planned at this time. A reception in his honor will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 17, 2019