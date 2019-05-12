|
Stanley Sayles of Albany, formerly of Eugene, passed away on Feb. 5, 2019. He was 90. Born in Berkeley, CA to parents Orien and Zola Sayles, he was the first of their 6 children.
Stanley Leroy Sayles
1928 - 2019
Stan grew up in the Salem area. He joined the Navy during the Korean War where he kept the diesel engines running on the hospital ship USS Haven. Upon his discharge he married his sweetheart, Beth on Dec. 28,1952. Stan graduated from OTI in Klamath Falls with an automotive electrician degree. Subsequent jobs took them to Roseburg, and then Eugene, where he and Beth raised their three daughters. In the mid 70's they moved to Albany after Stan became co-owner of Valley Auto Electric.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 10 in Albany and the Albany Trap Shooting Club. In 2015 he was thrilled to travel with the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He always loved traveling to Eastern Oregon to see family and friends.
Stan is survived by his wife, Beth of Albany; daughters, Tammy Everall of Springfield, Cassie Hiebert (Jim) of Aloha; son-in-law David McNeese of Springfield; sisters, Pat Sunderland of Idaho, Frances Dryden of Woodburn; brother, Gene Sayles of Salem; grandchildren, Eric Everall of Coburg, Tyler Everall (Crislyn) of Springfield, Cody McNeese of Portland; many beloved nieces, nephews, and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie McNeese; sister, Denise Trietsch; brother, Gerald Sayles; son-in-law Joe Everall.
A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at the Albany American Legion on May 18 at 1:00. Stan was interred at Willamette National Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his memory to the American Legion Post 10, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany, OR 97321.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019