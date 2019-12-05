|
|
Stanley Petrasek
02/15/1941 - 12/01/2019
Stanley Eno Petrasek passed away December 01, 2019, after courageously battling cancer. He was born and raised in Malin, Oregon. He was an Eagle Scout, earned degrees from both Southern Oregon College and Oregon State University, and served four years in the United States Air Force, earning the rank of Captain. After his service, he worked for Lane County for 32 years, becoming an Environmental Health Manager.
Preceding Stan in death were his first wife Karen Petrasek and his parents Enoch and Frances Petrasek. He leaves his wife Sandra Petrasek, daughter Vicki (Brad) Jeffers, sons Vincent (Ronda) and Michael (Denise) Petrasek, and brother Dale (Marcia) Petrasek. He is also the grandfather of Karen (Jacob) Klotz, Kaila Jeffers, Josie and Wyatt Petrasek, Hayden and Tyler Petrasek, and great-grandfather to Virginia and Jesse Klotz.
Stan enjoyed spending time with family, especially cooking and barbequing, when he loved to tease his children about "the right way" to do things. He inspired others with his cheerful attitude, even in the adversities of life. He was a loving, caring man who will be missed by so many.
An open house celebrating Stan's life is scheduled for Sunday, December 08 at 1390 Elm Ave Cottage Grove, OR, 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to honor Stan to:
Lane County Humane Society
and/or
OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019