Starla Mossey
7/5/1956 - 8/29/2019
Starla J. Mossey was born in Oakland, CA to Dale and Violet Mossey (Day) in Oakland, CA. She passed away due to a motorcycle accident. She worked in food service/ hospitality.
She is survived by her daughters Autumn Gregory of Roseburg and Breona Mossey of Las Vegas, sisters JoAnn Ondrejech of Phoenix AZ, Sandra Gaines of Redmond OR, Tamma Glover of Springfield OR; brothers Ron Templeton of Middletown DE, Ken (Rocky) Batson of Eugene OR; 2 grandsons Jace and Jayden.
Heaven is now brighter with another "Star".
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019