Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buell Funeral Chapel
320 North 6th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 747-1266
Resources
More Obituaries for Starla Mossey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Starla Mossey


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Starla Mossey Obituary
Starla Mossey
7/5/1956 - 8/29/2019
Starla J. Mossey was born in Oakland, CA to Dale and Violet Mossey (Day) in Oakland, CA. She passed away due to a motorcycle accident. She worked in food service/ hospitality.
She is survived by her daughters Autumn Gregory of Roseburg and Breona Mossey of Las Vegas, sisters JoAnn Ondrejech of Phoenix AZ, Sandra Gaines of Redmond OR, Tamma Glover of Springfield OR; brothers Ron Templeton of Middletown DE, Ken (Rocky) Batson of Eugene OR; 2 grandsons Jace and Jayden.
Heaven is now brighter with another "Star".
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Starla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now