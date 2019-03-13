|
Stella Evelyn Hanke
March 2, 1957 -
March 10, 2019
On March 10, 2019, our beloved Stella Evelyn Hanke was welcomed by our Lord with family and loved ones by her side. Stella was born on March 2nd, 1957 in Sumatra, Indonesia. She along with her parents Maurice and Mary de la Rambelje, immigrated from Indonesia to The Hague, Holland where her brother Peter de la Rambelje was born.
In 1961 the family moved to the United States settling in Eugene, Oregon.
Stella always had a smile on her face and her love was felt by all of those who knew her especially the many children she cared for in the daycare center she owned for over 35 years. Ever year on their birthday Stella reminded all who she loved how special they were to her with a thoughtful card and letter. Stella had everybody's birthday memorized and never missed once sending a beautiful card.
Our loving memories of Stella will always be cherished. She is survived by her husband Craig Hanke, her brother Peter de la Rambelje and his wife Loree and their 3 children.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 14th, at 1:00pm, at Rest-Haven Memorial Park Funeral Home, 3900 Willamette St. Eugene, Oregon 97405. Followed by a reception at 230p.m., at Roaring Rapids Pizza Pizza Company.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 13, 2019