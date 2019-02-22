|
|
Stephen
Alexander Harris
Steve went to be with His Lord and speak with Him face to face on Wednesday, February 13th, following an extended battle with cancer. He left peacefully from their home in Imnaha River Woods, Oregon with his beloved wife, Carolea, at his side. Also present prior to his leaving were his eldest son Stacey and wife Josie and his daughter Tamara.
Steve was born in the Black Hills of South Dakota where he spent part of his childhood before the family moved to Elmira, Oregon when his father took a teaching/coaching position at the Veneta Grade School. He graduated from Elmira High School in 1967, where he was a four year Letterman. He played, football, basketball and track as a standout athlete.
Upon graduation he and his best friend Butch joined the United States Marine Corps. and served from 1967-1969, He graduated boot camp as Series Honorman and went on to serve in the Vietnam Conflict. He was wounded twice and received the Purple Heart ribbon. On July 13, 1974 he married his beloved Carolea.
He was always, throughout life, a champion of the underdog, the weak and the less fortunate. He was marked by a loving and compassionate heart and the greatest passions of his life would turn out to be the Lord Jesus Christ and his wife, Carolea.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Norma and by his son, Troy Dean Harris. He is survived by his wife Carolea, brother Doug (Denise), son Stacey (Josie), daughter-in-law Gloria, son Chad (Teresa,) daughter Selah (Larry), and daughter Tamara (Randy), along with 18 grandchildren.
Arrangements to Bollman Funeral Home in Enterprise, Oregon Steve will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota, joining his father, mother members who have served their country with honor. No memorial services have been scheduled at this time.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 22, 2019