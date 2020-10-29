1/1
Stephen C. Kugel
1937 - 2020
Stephen C. Kugel
March 19th 1937 - October 24th 2020
On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Stephen Charles Kugel, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family. He was born March 19, 1937, in San Francisco, CA to Helen and Charles Kugel. He attended Parkrose High school in the Portland area and the University of Washington. Steve served in the Air Force Reserve in the mid-'60s. His interest in music led him to a long sales career as an executive in the industry. He resided in Eugene, OR for the past 22 years. He volunteered as track marshal for ten years for the NCAA and Olympic trials held at the University of Oregon. Steve was an avid reader and loved sports of any type. Going to Starbucks was a favorite pastime where he met many folks and developed lasting friendships. He loved to travel and enjoyed long family visits. Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Diane, his children: Lori (Robert), Georgia (fiancé John), Stephanie (Seth), Rod, Kristina (Jeff). Steve had seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Steve's favorite charities were St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Green Hill Humane Society (Animal Shelter), Eugene OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
