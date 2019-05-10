|
Born on Christmas Day 1941, Stephen Emery Watkins died on April 10, 2019 after a long bout with cancer and kidney failure with his son at his side. He is survived by his son, Mike, who he and first wife and later faithful friend, Lydia Deane of Eugene, adopted. Steve is also survived by two grandchildren, Joni and Conner, of Springfield; three step-children, Louise, Harald, and Bruno Hope of California; and a step-grandson Fred, also of California. Steve's German language instructor and his second wife, Brunhilde, died in 2014 while Steve was recovering from a brain injury.
Steve was well traveled. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico into a US Army Air Corps family, he lived in Texas, Alabama; and Virginia; learned French as a boy outside Paris, France; fished in Georgia; and was a Boy Scout and a farmhand before graduating high school in Nebraska. He attended the Kearney State Teachers College. He attended the University of Hawai'I and learned to sail and skin dive before leaving for Coos Bay, Oregon to be a gyppo and Weyerhauser logger. He enlisted into the US Army in 1964. He became an intelligence analyst learning Russian and German at Monterey, California. He served in Vietnam with the Army Security Agency. He worked in listening posts around the periphery of the Soviet Union: northern Japan; northern Turkey; southern West Germany; northern West Germany; and Berlin. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland. Steve retired from the Army in Fort Ord, California as a Chief Warrant Officer and began a career as a civil servant. He served with the 7th Infantry Division in California and the United States, US Air Force and US Army Space Commands in Colorado. After retiring a second time, Steve and Brunhilde moved to Eugene and later Veneta. A linguist, a scholar, a woodsman, a woodworker, a mechanic, a Boy Scout, a farmer, a hunter, a marksman, a soldier, a spy, a photographer, a gardener, a gentleman, a husband, a father, and a grandfather: Steve lived a full life and died on his own terms.
His funeral and memorial service will be held at Sunset Hills Funeral Home, 4810 Willamette Street, Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Flowers are not required. Donations may be made in Steve's name to Veterans Legacy of Oregon, a local nonprofit creating a rehabilitative temporary home for veterans at Camp Alma southwest of Eugene.
