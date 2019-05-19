|
|
Stephen Franzen died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 2, 2019, two weeks following knee replacement surgery, cause of death unknown.
Stephen Franzen
1944 - 2019
Stephen was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 7, 1944. He received a business degree from the University of Minnesota. He left the midwest and moved to Oregon in 1970. When Stephen met his wife Judy in 1975, his sole earthly possessions consisted of a blanket he brought back from Mexico and a Steinway piano. With no disposable income he cobbled together enough loans and grants to buy charming but very distressed craftsman style bungalows on the block where he and Judy lived downtown Eugene. Using his business acumen, building skills, design sense, commitment to authenticity and to maintaining intact neighborhoods, he bought, restored and rented 6 houses on his block as well as working as a professional remodeling contractor. He loved nothing more than providing beautiful energy efficient rentals to people who could feel they had a real home.
Stephen was a voracious reader. He devoured books on natural science, politics, the middle east. The day he died he was on page 109 of I Should Have Honor, by female activist Kalida Brohi, about honor killings in Pakistan. Stephen loved art, architecture, movies and music, and most of all being in nature. In the 44 years he and Judy spent together they explored the northwest, finding wild and remote places to hike, camp, boat and later bird.
When full time building became too demanding, it seemed natural for Stephen to turn his creativity towards learning photography. He enjoyed the education, discussion, feedback and sharing he got from the Emerald Photographic Society, and going out for beer after meetings! He was EPS President when he died.
Stephen's biggest passion was doing things to help other people. He loved it when someone asked him to fix something or help troubleshoot a construction issue.
A Celebration of Life was held at a private home and bird sanctuary on April 7.
Donations in Stephen's honor can be made to Emerald Photographic Society, Lane County Audubon Society, and McKenzie River Trust.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019