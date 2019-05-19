Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN FRANZEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN FRANZEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN FRANZEN Obituary


Stephen Franzen
1944 - 2019

Stephen Franzen died suddenly and unexpectedly on March 2, 2019, two weeks following knee replacement surgery, cause of death unknown.

Stephen was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 7, 1944. He received a business degree from the University of Minnesota. He left the midwest and moved to Oregon in 1970. When Stephen met his wife Judy in 1975, his sole earthly possessions consisted of a blanket he brought back from Mexico and a Steinway piano. With no disposable income he cobbled together enough loans and grants to buy charming but very distressed craftsman style bungalows on the block where he and Judy lived downtown Eugene. Using his business acumen, building skills, design sense, commitment to authenticity and to maintaining intact neighborhoods, he bought, restored and rented 6 houses on his block as well as working as a professional remodeling contractor. He loved nothing more than providing beautiful energy efficient rentals to people who could feel they had a real home.

Stephen was a voracious reader. He devoured books on natural science, politics, the middle east. The day he died he was on page 109 of I Should Have Honor, by female activist Kalida Brohi, about honor killings in Pakistan. Stephen loved art, architecture, movies and music, and most of all being in nature. In the 44 years he and Judy spent together they explored the northwest, finding wild and remote places to hike, camp, boat and later bird.

When full time building became too demanding, it seemed natural for Stephen to turn his creativity towards learning photography. He enjoyed the education, discussion, feedback and sharing he got from the Emerald Photographic Society, and going out for beer after meetings! He was EPS President when he died.

Stephen's biggest passion was doing things to help other people. He loved it when someone asked him to fix something or help troubleshoot a construction issue.

A Celebration of Life was held at a private home and bird sanctuary on April 7.

Donations in Stephen's honor can be made to Emerald Photographic Society, Lane County Audubon Society, and McKenzie River Trust.

Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now