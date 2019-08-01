|
Stephen LeRoy Woolett
April 22, 1954 - July 11, 2019
Stephen LeRoy Woolett, age 65, passed away July 11, 2019 at Riverbend Hospital, under Hospice care, in Springfield Oregon, surrounded by family.
Steve was born on the Olympic Peninsula in Port Angeles, Washington, to James J Woolett and Evelyn May (Cays) Woolett.
Steve lived life to the fullest and was a mischievous child during his early years. He attended Lincoln Elementary School, Steven's Jr. High School and graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1972.
Steve met and married Lori Meyers on August 22, 1981, in Port Angeles, where they raised their four children.
Steve and his family moved to Eugene, Oregon, in 2001 where he worked the last 18 years as a salesman for Ramsey Waite Company. At work he loved meeting new customers, who immediately became new friends.
Steve was a practical jokester, whose jokes were always way beyond practical; but no one enjoyed them more than he did. We are sure that some of the grandkids weren't as receptive of his jokes during holiday gift time.
Steve was way more than just the jobs he did. He loved his family and friends and loved hanging out, drinking a beer and telling stories. He most certainly inherited his dad's storytelling and gift of gab. It seemed he was always busy with a building project of some sort, for himself or someone else.
Steve was proceeded in death by his loving parents, in 2011.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Linda Del Ponte, his ex-wife and friend, Lori Woolett; his sons, Randall (Alaina) Woolett and Jay Woolett (Sara Jorgensen), all of Eugene; his daughters, Kelly (Greg) Langmack of Port Angeles, Washington and Stephanie Woolett (Benjamin Kiesse) of Eugene; brother, Scott Woolett (Lori Moser-Wagner) of Wenatchee, Washington; and sisters, Susan (Gary) Roaf of Port Angeles, Washington and Shelley (Randy) Fairchild of Moses Lake, Washington. He also leaves behind those grandchildren he loved to prank, Tavian, Taylor, and Josh Woolett; Cora Benedict; Cole and Carma Langmack; Carter Bankson; Sawyer Kiesse; and Jayson Woolett; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
We have all been left with many crazy, fun and loving memories. Steve will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Valley River Inn, 1000 Valley River Way, Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, August 17th at 2 pm, in the Columbia Ballroom.
