Stephen Lovell
02/24/1952 - 08/09/2019
Stephen James Lovell of Eugene, Oregon and Holualoa, Hawaii, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 surrounded by love and family. Steve settled in Kona, Hawaii where, while sitting on the beach during an eclipse, he met his soul mate, Jayne Dunford and they began to live a lifelong love song. His family and friends will remember Stephen's keen mind, curious and compassionate nature, and how he cherished each and every second of life; but most of all, his open heart and his modeling of unconditional love. Stephen also served as a trustee of the David and Lura Lovell Foundation from its inception until his passing, proudly supporting his parents' legacy. Stephen is survived by his wife, Jayne, and his siblings Ann, Robert and Sara. Stephen is also survived by his seven nieces and nephews and three great-nieces. His celebration of life will be held at a yet to be determined date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Stephen's name to the Oregon County Fair's Culture Jam program, 442 Lawrence Street, Eugene, OR 97401.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Sept. 1, 2019