Stephen Reay
December 8, 1950 - November 4, 2020
Steve Reay passed suddenly, at home, while taking a nap, after an active morning prepping the house for paint. This day followed a productive and fun year of games, activities and adventures with his wife of 46 years, Kathy, as well as fun, safe interactions with the family, like tent camping in our backyard, with daughter, Megan, son, Sean, daughter-in-law, Monica and grandson, Drake.
Steve spent 7 months of this year single handedly converting 2 bathrooms into 1 large, beautiful one. He chose all the decor and completed the remodel on Oct. 30th, just in time for a wonderful family Halloween party.
Steve was born in Douglas, AZ to Herbert and Mary Reay. He spent his idyllic teenage years surfing the Southern CA coast while growing up with sisters Sharon and Celine. He attended Castle Park HS, Cochise College (AA) and Northern AZ University (BFA). He worked at O'Reilly Chevrolet in Tucson, Romainia Chevrolet in Eugene, and Weyerhaeuser where he was part of a mass layoff in 2001. Steve then graduated from Lane CC with a degree in Graphic Design, then started his sign business, "Designs & Signs".
Steve will be remembered for his intellect, being a constitutional scholar, his commitment to social justice, being honest and truthful, with a commitment to facts, his handyman skills, his willingness to use those skills to help others, as well as working to (sometimes reluctantly) improve himself mentally, physically and emotionally including being sober his last 3 years. He was just a good, decent guy, always ready with a story and a laugh and was a good Dad, a sweet Popa, and an incredible partner to wife, Kathy.
Steve was proud to be part of the larger Reay family that includes aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sister Celine, and daughter Brooke, who passed from a heart defect in 1990 at nearly 3 years old.
A Zoom Celebration will be held at 6pm PST on Dec. 8th, Steve's birthday. Please contact a family member if you would like to be included.
