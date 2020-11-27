1/1
Stephen Reay
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Reay
December 8, 1950 - November 4, 2020
Steve Reay passed suddenly, at home, while taking a nap, after an active morning prepping the house for paint. This day followed a productive and fun year of games, activities and adventures with his wife of 46 years, Kathy, as well as fun, safe interactions with the family, like tent camping in our backyard, with daughter, Megan, son, Sean, daughter-in-law, Monica and grandson, Drake.
Steve spent 7 months of this year single handedly converting 2 bathrooms into 1 large, beautiful one. He chose all the decor and completed the remodel on Oct. 30th, just in time for a wonderful family Halloween party.
Steve was born in Douglas, AZ to Herbert and Mary Reay. He spent his idyllic teenage years surfing the Southern CA coast while growing up with sisters Sharon and Celine. He attended Castle Park HS, Cochise College (AA) and Northern AZ University (BFA). He worked at O'Reilly Chevrolet in Tucson, Romainia Chevrolet in Eugene, and Weyerhaeuser where he was part of a mass layoff in 2001. Steve then graduated from Lane CC with a degree in Graphic Design, then started his sign business, "Designs & Signs".
Steve will be remembered for his intellect, being a constitutional scholar, his commitment to social justice, being honest and truthful, with a commitment to facts, his handyman skills, his willingness to use those skills to help others, as well as working to (sometimes reluctantly) improve himself mentally, physically and emotionally including being sober his last 3 years. He was just a good, decent guy, always ready with a story and a laugh and was a good Dad, a sweet Popa, and an incredible partner to wife, Kathy.
Steve was proud to be part of the larger Reay family that includes aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sister Celine, and daughter Brooke, who passed from a heart defect in 1990 at nearly 3 years old.
A Zoom Celebration will be held at 6pm PST on Dec. 8th, Steve's birthday. Please contact a family member if you would like to be included.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved