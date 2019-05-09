|
|
Stephen Rush McDonald Stephen was born to Samuel and Geneva McDonald on January 17, 1949 in Westfir, Oregon. In high school, he became an accomplished guitarist, learning to play by ear, playing in the band The Enforcers. In 1968, Stephen was drafted into the Army and fought valiantly during the Vietnam war, earning a Purple Heart while serving as a radioman with the 9th Infantry Division. In 1974, his son Larry was born and his daughter Melissa in 1978.
1949 - 2019
Throughout his life, Stephen entertained many with his guitar and singing abilities. He spent 25 years as a letter carrier with the USPS, until his retirement. Stephen spent the twilight of his years restoring vintage radios and clocks. Stephen is preceded in death by his daughter Melissa and survived by his sister Margaret, his son Larry, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A committal service with honors took place at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd. in Portland, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 9, 2019