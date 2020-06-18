Stephen Stone
04/10/1928 - 05/30/2020
Stephen L. Stone, formerly of Eugene, died on May 30th, 2020, at his home in Portland. He was 92.
Steve's enthusiasm and love of music and musical scholarship inspired thousands of people, students and listeners alike, over seven decades, leaving an indelible imprint on his home state of Oregon.
Steve was born in Klamath Falls, where his mother, Buena Cobb Stone, was an elementary school principal, author, and Native American historian. His father, Louis "Hub" Stone, was a farmer and barbershop singer.
Steve earned his Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral degrees from the UO School of Music. He was hired as choral director at Beaverton High School in the late 1950s, forming friendships with many students that endured the rest of his life. In 1968, Steve was hired as choral director of the newly opened Aloha High School.
In 1976, Steve accepted the position of Assistant to the Dean at UO's School of Music, a position highlighted by his role as manager of the Chamber Music Series at Beall Concert Hall, and as creator of the History of Jazz in the 20th Century course.
After retiring from his position at UO in the mid-1990s, he joined the Oregon Festival of American Music, where he would co-found the Emerald City Jazz Kings, a band he would direct until his retirement at age 84 in 2012. In all, he produced 51 shows dedicated to the performance and education of 20th Century American popular song.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Suzanne (Finzer) Stone in 2001. He is survived by his son Michael Stone; son and daughter-in-law David and Julie Stone; and grandchildren Benjamin and Anna Stone.
To see photos and read the expanded obituary, please check out Steve's web page: stevestonememorial.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.