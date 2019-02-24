|
|
Steve Taylor passed away at home early Monday morning January 21, 2019 with his wife Jeanne at his side after a weekend with family all around. He had been a good sport through 4 years of decreasing vitality due to heart failure.
Steve was born to Louise Ann Cohee Taylor and Jack Lyle Taylor in Indianapolis, Indiana where the family lived through the war years and until 1952 when they moved to Arizona for his little sister, Susan's health. Steve remembered missing going down to the creek to catch pollywogs but loved exploring the desert, chasing jack rabbits and lizards near his new home. As a youngster, when asked what he wanted for a gift he always answered "Something alive." In Tucson, baby sister, Luann, joined the family. As a boy he raised pheasants and always had a dog. Steve has a friend from those days, as beloved as a brother. He graduated from Rincon High School where he ran track and took lots of science and wood shop and went directly to US Marine Corps boot camp and 6 months active duty preliminary to 5 years of weekends and summer camps as a Marine reserve. Steve worked his way through his University of Arizona years as swim coach and aquatics director at the Tucson Central YMCA. He had met Jeanne Luzadder at the University and they married during his first year in grad school. Marriage, to Steve, meant embracing Jeanne's family, and he remained very close to his father in law and brother in law. Meanwhile, Steve had decided his lifelong interests in nature, ecology and living things in general along with skills he had picked up while coaching could lead to teaching biology as a career. He completed his Master of Science in Education and added over 90 units of graduate course work.
Steve taught in the classroom for 35 years, first at San Gabriel High School in southern California then for 30 years at Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon. He also coached swimming, diving, water polo and track for 20 of those years. Like many of his colleagues, Steve would hear from former students often years after they had graduated, sometimes as they shared their own goals and triumphs in science. He, according to his students, was a popular teacher partly because "he made science fun". Steve's coaching colleagues and families from those days became friends he cherished.
Steve's children, Melissa Cohee Taylor-Bowen and Byron James Taylor, added a unique and beloved dimension to his life. He liked everything about being their father except having to discipline. He never missed a game or recital or Easter egg hunt or party. They liked being a teacher's kid at Churchill High.
After retiring in 2000, Steve concentrated on enjoying what he called his hobby farm, traveling in the US and abroad (although his favorite part of a trip was arriving home) and his grandsons. Since moving to Oregon in 1971 he had at various times raised horses, cattle, chickens, geese, pheasants, koi, etc. and always a garden on property where he built all the fences, barn and outbuildings, decks and walkways and even a fair amount of the house. He decided to specialize in raising a small herd of Scottish Highland cattle and had a great time as part of the Northwest, American and International Highland Cattle Associations. He loved visiting colleagues around the US and the world seeing their Highlanders.
In his spare time, Steve volunteered, often 12 or more hours a week, building eagle cages at the Raptor Center, as a member of the Fern Ridge Tuesday Crew with Oregon Fish and Wildlife, serving meals on wheels, and Spencer Creek Grange. Charities he faithfully supported were the Nature Conservancy, National Wildlife Federation, Eugene Mission and March of Dimes.
In his last 14 years Steve was dedicated to his three grandsons, Kellan S. Taylor Davis, Alexander David Bowen and James Xavier Bowen. Their health, happiness and successes were very important to him.
Throughout 53 years of marriage Steve was an affectionate, faithful and loyal partner. He cheerfully traveled around the world or to quilt shows just because Jeanne wanted to go.
Steve is survived by his wife, daughter, son, grandsons, sister Luann "Lana" Taylor, nephew Terry Pasch, and niece Summer Salyer.
A memorial service may be planned for sometime in the fall. Remembrances can be made in his name to the Nature Conservancy.
Steve, as sweetheart, Dad, Grandpa, and friend will be sorely missed.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019