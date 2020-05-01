|
Stephen Wendell
Stephen Wendell, age 79, died of sepsis, resulting from osteomyelitis of his spine, on April 15, 2020. Steve is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Traci Wendell, son-in-law Jim Lerczak,2 grandsons,George and Gus Lerczak, sisters Kate Phillippi and Kristine Pair, and brother Jerry Wendell.
Steve was born on March 24th, in Washington , D.C., the firstborn of Verne and Marie Wendell. He grew up in Bend, OR and married Sharon in 1963. He graduated from Portland State University in 1965 with a degree in finance while working full time as a journeyman lithographer. He was proud to have graduated first in his class from the UofO School of Business in 1967 with an MBA. He was also a CPA.
Steve's first professional job was with Boise Cascade in Boise, ID as an Auditor. By 1969, he was the Controller for the South Atlantic Region of the company's Forest Products Division in Springfield, Virginia. He and Sharon moved back to Oregon in 1973 . Over the years, he served as the Vice President/Chief Financial Officer for Bohemia Lumber, International Kings Table, and Umpqua Feather Merchants. For the last 10 years of his career, Steve operated his own business, Juniper Capitol, an investment advisory firm.
Steve loved his family and his friends, remaining closely connected to them up until the time of his death. His favorite hobbies were fly fishing, making beautiful furniture, listening to music, reading, cooking Asian food, and driving fast cars. He loved Central Oregon, especially the Deschutes River and the Cascade Lakes where he fished at every opportunity. Steve's family and friends will always remember him as a social and humorous man and a fantastic story teller who maintained his optimism throughout his prolonged illness.
The family would like to thank Steve's beloved caregivers, Kimberly and Laurie, who provided kind and compassionate care enabling him to remain at home until the time of his death. There will be a celebration of Steve's life sometime in June or July when gatherings are allowed.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the . Andreason's Cremations and Burial Services in charge of cremation.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 1 to May 3, 2020