Stephen William McCulley
May 11, 1950 -
June 18, 2019
Stephen William McCulley died June 18 after a stoic battle with cancer. He spent his last days at home, surrounded by his children and grandchildren, and with Chris – his bride of 45 years – at his side. Steve's quiet wit and gentle good humor suffused the hours and days at the end of his life, and he passed quietly, at peace, in his library filled with the thousands of books he had collected over the decades.
Steve McCulley was born in Medford, Oregon, the eldest son of Doris and Bill McCulley. Growing up in Medford, Steve discovered early a lifelong love of books, but he enjoyed the fixtures of summer in the Rogue Valley as well, like the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in neighboring Ashland, and leading his brother Larry and friends in perilous biking expeditions into the hills above their home. With uncommon patience Steve taught his younger siblings to play chess, and with characteristic generosity he shared the favored authors and titles that took him daily to explore distant galaxies and alien civilizations.
Steve attended public schools in Medford until his junior year at Medford High School. In 1967 he moved with his family to Eugene where he graduated in 1968 from Henry D. Sheldon High School. He attended the University of Oregon until he was called to service in Vietnam, performing his duty in the U.S. Army in the waning years of that distant conflict. A polymath, able to speak with authority on virtually any topic, Steve nonetheless rarely mentioned his experiences in Southeast Asia. Resuming his studies at the U of O following his honorable discharge from the Army Steve had the great good fortune to meet Christine Replogle and the couple married in June 1974. After graduating from the U of O, Chris began a long career teaching music in the Oregon Public School system, while Steve launched into the lighting and electrical business, pursuing at the same time his passion for collecting new and used books. Steve worked for eight years at Brighter Homes Lighting in Eugene before partnering with his brother Larry and father Bill in McPheeter's Electric, the family electrical contracting business. After McPheeter's shuttered in 2001 when Bill retired, Steve returned to the Lighting Gallery and rose to manage the Salem branch of the firm for nearly a decade.
Steve joined Chris in retirement in 2017, but their life in together in this "third age" was cut short by the onset of Steve's cancer in 2016. A brief remission gave them more time, but Steve's cancer returned in multiple and virulent forms earlier this year, and he was taken from us far sooner than we expected. We mourn the passing of this sweet, gentle and brilliant man, this husband, father, grandfather and brother, but we hold his memory close. Steve is survived by his life partner, Chris Replogle McCulley, by his beloved children, Jason McCulley and Katy Wallace (and her husband Jason Wallace) and his amazing grandchildren, Tyler and Aaron Wallace, and by his younger brothers, Larry (and Larry's wife, Karen Penick McCulley, and their children, Jenna LaBounty and Casey McCulley) and Terry (and Terry's wife, Renée and their children, Sean and Liam). For his family, Steve had always been a lodestar. The family will hold a private memorial service for our beloved Steve, and we invite those who wish to honor his memory to instill in their children a lifetime love of reading, or to share a favorite book with a friend or loved one. May Steve's soul rest in perfect peace.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 7, 2019