Steve Christiansen
4/28/1948 - 7/17/2020
Steve Christiansen left his body on July 17, 2020 after an eighteen-month dance with stomach cancer. He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Gordon Christiansen and Mary Critchlow, early peace activists whose work and values affected Steve for the rest of his life. His commitment to social justice led him to serve on and direct the board of Sponsors, a nationally recognized non-profit organization that provides housing and a range of reentry services to individuals released from prison. At Sponsors, he was instrumental in leading the organization in development efforts and recent capital campaigns. He also served as the president of the board of DanceAbility, an organization which promotes dance for all people including those with a disability.
Steve had a lifelong commitment to and interest in politics. The seed of it was planted by his parents and nurtured by his years at Antioch College. His peers were a group of creative and talented college friends whose dedication to social justice and left wing politics persisted along with his own. Throughout the years, Steve devoured political news and loved to discuss various strategies, potential outcomes and intrigues—always with compassion for society's underserved and undervalued.
College life stimulated an enduring interest in the media's role in and influence on society. Steve had access through Antioch College to one of the first hand-held video cameras in the country and collaborated on many creative video projects including with dancers Steve Paxton and Nancy Stark Smith who developed the contemporary dance form Contact Improvisation. Later in Oregon, Steve became close with Ken Kesey's family and friends, and he spent years in video documentation and mind-expanding conversations and experiences with them. Through the dance community, Steve also met Alito Alessi, the director of DanceAbility, and documented Alito's groundbreaking work. Steve was instrumental in facilitating DanceAbility's recognition as a global organization.
In 1983, Steve co-founded Independent Video Services. A decade later, anticipating the growth of interactive technology-based programs, he rebranded the firm as InterVision Media. Solely a video production company at first, InterVision evolved into a full-service media design and software development company. It specialized in the production of media-based interventions designed to encourage behavior change associated with physical and mental health issues. Steve worked in collaborative teams and assisted in designing and translating research studies into practical applications in media. He served as co-investigator on many research studies and co-author of numerous peer-reviewed articles.
Steve loved being a dad and created a loving family. He fathered Claire Christiansen, Jory Christiansen and Spencer Christiansen with soul mate and partner, Margie Myska. A highly involved parent, Steve participated fully in the lives of his family. As a coach to his children and many others, he taught these young players that a good pass was more important than scoring the basket. In addition to his immediate family, Steve is survived by his sister, Cori Christiansen (Tom), and brothers Roger Christiansen (Yuki) and Scott Christiansen (Ruth), niece and nephews Rachelle, Evan, Matthew and Coby, and two beloved grand puppies, Oakley and Sammy.
Steve's interests included sharing conversation and meals with his family and friends, engaging others in moments of connection, completing word puzzles of all kinds (especially the acrostics!), traveling with his family and family of friends, watching the Ducks and the Yankees…and, all the while, passionately critiquing the politics of our time.
During the latter part of his life, Steve entered a spiritual realm. He loved people and the time he spent with them in meaningful conversations. He helped to initiate The Kindness Campaign which can be appreciated in thousands of "Choose Kindness" signs in Eugene and Springfield. On Steve's phone in the last ten years were the reminders: Smile right now, Do something kind for someone else, Accept everyone, and Embrace the moment. In spite of the richness of his life experiences and his successes, Steve remained a selfless person behind the camera; the best interest of others was his focus both in personal interactions and his professional work. During these last years, Steve became a mentor and an example to so many of us. He was magnanimous in the open sharing of his personal journey with cancer, in the acceptance of his path, and in the fearlessness with which he faced death and life.
We were very lucky to have this intrepid traveler in our midst and he will be greatly missed by his family and the large community he touched. In his honor, please use every opportunity to spread kindness in the world, and also vote in the upcoming election for those who share his respect for all people of this planet. Donations to DanceAbility or other progressive causes are suggested. A private celebration of Steve's life is planned due to the limitations caused by the coronavirus; however, the event will be live-streamed and recorded and made available to anyone who is interested.
