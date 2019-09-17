|
|
Steve Woodard
March 19, 1929 - September 4, 2019
Steve Woodard, a long-time resident of Cottage Grove, passed on September 4, 2019. He was 90 years old.
Ernest Steve Woodard was born on March 19,1929. He was a retired Oregon State University professor and Extension Forester, and a well-known forestry liaison with international foresters. He also owned and ran his own 200-acre tree farm, along with the help of his daughters and grandchildren. Having been in the military, he was also involved in the American Legion, and volunteered for yearly community events. People who knew him valued his kind and generous spirit, as well as his sharp wit and dry humor. His passion was his family, and he was happiest among the trees.
He was a devoted husband to Helen (deceased), and is survived by his current wife, Bettie, of 33 years. He was a beloved father to Patty, Leatta (deceased), Brenda, Shelly, Milinda, Nathan, Rebekah (deceased), and Rachael. He was a much loved Grandfather to 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. He will be missed so very much.
A memorial will take place October 5th at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately following. The service will take place at the Living Faith Assembly of God, 467 S. 10th St. Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019