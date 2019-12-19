|
Steven A. Sylwester
June 12, 1954 - December 7, 2019
Steven Arthur Sylwester of Eugene long defined the first three Realities of his life as follows:
"My First Reality: I am a child of God.
"My Second Reality: I am alive.
"My Third Reality: I was born without a left hand."
The Second Reality is no longer true on Earth, as Jesus took him on December 7, 2019. He had esophageal cancer caused by radiation given to treat childhood asthma in the 1960s.
He was born June 12, 1954 in Portland, Oregon to Robert and Ruth (Maier) Sylwester, the second oldest of their seven children. He fondly remembered his childhood in Seward, Nebraska, where his father was a professor at Concordia University. The family moved to Eugene in 1968 when his father was hired at the University of Oregon.
He graduated from Churchill High School a year early in 1971. As a young man, he traveled and briefly attended the University of Oregon. He then reconnected with his fifth grade crush Kathie (Koe) Heinicke and joined her in Lincoln, Nebraska. They married October 26, 1975 and then settled in Eugene in 1976.
From 1977 to 2000, he worked at The Register-Guard, mostly as a circulation district manager supervising newspaper carriers. He became the father of Eva in 1986 and Liesel in 1989 and was actively involved in their education.
He invested in the stock market during the 1990s, which gave him some freedom after he left The Register-Guard. After Liesel started college, he threw himself into his own writings, which he described as his "paintings." These included enough proposed amendments to the U.S. Constitution for his own personal Bill of Rights – see tinyurl.com/rpamendments – as well as letters to the editor of The Register-Guard that incorporated citations of the Bible, the dictionary, and the Constitution within the old 250-word limit. He attempted to solve the world's problems on the topics of education, healthcare, religion, and more.
He had a lifelong passion for music, from collecting records and attending rock concerts as a teenager to singing in church choirs as an adult.
Every summer he enjoyed distributing the apples that fell from his Gravenstein apple tree to family, friends, and strangers. He said of this task, "To know me is to know about my bird and my apple tree. Two things I know: 1) God loves birds, and 2) the kingdom of heaven is like a Gravenstein apple tree."
He was preceded in death by his parents and his devoted cockatiel Pretty Bird. Survivors include his wife, Koe Sylwester; daughter Eva Sylwester of Eugene, OR; daughter Liesel Sylwester, son-in-law Zoe Blatter, and grandson Linden Blatter of Portland, OR; and siblings Mike, Tim, Tricia, Larry, Peter, and Andy.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 710 E. 17th Ave., Eugene, Oregon.
