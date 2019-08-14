|
Steven Craig Howell
10/6/1948 - 7/31/2019
Steven Craig Howell was born October 6, 1948, in Portland, Oregon, to Dolores Fowler Howell Yancey and Floyd Howell. He passed away July 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend, in Springfield, Oregon, at the age of 70, from congestive heart failure.
Steve was a member of the class of 1966 at Willamette High School. He served in the United States Army, and was stationed at Bad Hersfeld, West Germany, for three years with the 3rd Armored Division. He married his high school sweetheart, Ardelle Larson, on December 30, 1966, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eugene, Oregon. While in Germany, Steve and Ardelle welcomed daughter, Michelle, on April 1, 1968. After an honorable discharge, Steve and his family settled in Eugene, OR, where he was employed by the US Postal Service in May, 1970. He delivered mail for 34 years and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers for 49 years, serving as the local secretary and president, and as a delegate to many National and State Conventions.
Steve and Ardelle had four more children; Michael in 1971, Matthew in 1976, and Justin and Jeremy in 1980. Steve enjoyed racing go-carts and jeeps, hunting, watching NASCAR and old westerns, playing cards, board games, and dices games with his family. He liked getting involved in his children's hobbies, blowing the vuvuzela horn at sporting and racing events- of which he attended most, sometimes still wearing his uniform. His children meant the world to him and he taught them many things: how to drive a stick-shift, and how to have a sense of humor during times of stress. Most of all, he taught them the importance and love of family.
In August, 2003, Steve was diagnosed with leukemia (AML) and began treatments which made him very ill, but his cancer went into remission and he was able to retire and travel to Norway and Germany with his wife, Ardelle, to visit her relatives, the grave of his grandfather killed in World War II, and the base in Germany where they were stationed from 1966 – 1969. Shortly thereafter, Steve's leukemia returned and on January 27, 2005, he received a life-saving stem-cell transplant donated from his brother, Lloyd, at OHSU. Following a long recovery, Steve then battled graft vs. host disease in 2006, after which he had to learn how to swallow, hold his head up, sit up, stand, walk, and gain his strength back. This was a very scary time, especially coming off of a ventilator. He became a Christian at this time and was baptized at Bethesda Lutheran Church, on Father's Day, 2007.
During all of this, Steve never lost his sense of humor or his quick wit. He never said, "Why me?" Before one of his bone marrow biopsies, he had a taped sign on his butt saying "Smile- You're on Candid Camera." No matter how sick he felt, he never lost his sense of humor and made everyone around him smile.
Steve was very grateful for the following 12 years of life, during which time he was able to watch his granddaughters, "The girls," grow up.
Following several months of declining health, he went into the hospital July 17th and passed away peacefully at 7:30 a.m. on July 31, 2019. His family was able to say their good-byes.
Thank you to all our family and friends for the prayers, phone calls, and kind words. Thank you to Dr. Jae Lee, and to Dr. Paul Curtin, for their compassionate care of our "Miracle Man."
Steve (Papa) is survived by his high school sweetheart, and wife of 52 years, Ardelle Howell, and their children and spouses: Michelle and Dave Larson of Eugene, Michael and Lisa Howell of Meridian, ID, Matthew Howell of Eugene, Justin and Carrie Howell of Eugene, and Jeremy Howell of Bend; and 4 granddaughters, Jenni, Anna, Emma, and Hailey. Survivors also include his brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Elaine Howell of Eugene, and sister and brother-in-law, Shirlee and Steve Harris of Eugene, and their families. He was predeceased by his father, Floyd, in 1978, and mother, Dolores, in 2018.
Services for Steve will be Viewing on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park, followed by a Memorial Service at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave. Eugene, OR at 2:00 p.m. Please wear blue, his favorite color. He always said he went to work for the post office because their uniforms were blue
